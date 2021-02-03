Central Shenandoah Health District increases vaccinations

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Central Shenandoah Health District, including Rockbridge, Bath and Highland Counties, vaccinations continue to be distributed.

They were able to give over 4,000 vaccinations last week, roughly doubling the amount they have been able to distribute in past weeks. Much of that is because more vaccinations were available after the governor released reserved second doses to be used as a first dose. However, they say they are still seeing a lot of demand.

”We’re really grateful and excited that so many people want the vaccine,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “I think that’s fantastic. We just have to recognize that there is more local demand for the vaccine than we have supply, and because of that we just have to focus on our priority groups.”

They are currently working through the Phase 1b group, which includes K through 12 teachers, frontline workers, and nursing homes.

