Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District increases vaccinations

Central Shanandoah Health District reports on vaccinations.
Central Shanandoah Health District reports on vaccinations.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Central Shenandoah Health District, including Rockbridge, Bath and Highland Counties, vaccinations continue to be distributed.

They were able to give over 4,000 vaccinations last week, roughly doubling the amount they have been able to distribute in past weeks. Much of that is because more vaccinations were available after the governor released reserved second doses to be used as a first dose. However, they say they are still seeing a lot of demand.

”We’re really grateful and excited that so many people want the vaccine,” said Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “I think that’s fantastic. We just have to recognize that there is more local demand for the vaccine than we have supply, and because of that we just have to focus on our priority groups.”

They are currently working through the Phase 1b group, which includes K through 12 teachers, frontline workers, and nursing homes.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Amanda Chase
Sen. Amanda Chase files civil rights complaint against Virginia Senate
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police release name of man who died in Roanoke shooting; vehicle searched
Strong winds return Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 30-50mph.
Wind Advisories issued; Gusts top 40mph at times Tuesday
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44