Contributions of educators of color remembered

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy for history to slip away, for things to be forgotten, memories lost.

Even buildings, like one old school from the time of segregation, now replaced with a modern office.

Another, once the segregated elementary school, is now the Lexington School Board Offices.

“This room was my third grade classroom,” said Marilyn Alexander, now a member of the Lexington City Council, sitting in the building. “My favorite teacher was in this classroom, Milicent Truesdale, and she was one of the many teachers who lost her job when the schools integrated.”

“When they started integration,” said Gloria Denise Jones Smith, of her parents, “They were told as black teachers at Lylburn Downing, that in order to get their jobs they would have to interview for their jobs again.”

Smith, herself a teacher now, was young then.

“That’s a long time,” she laughed. “But I was seven years old.”

And both parents were teachers.

“They were insulted,” she said, and they moved to new jobs in Baltimore.

Marilyn Alexander says that was a bigger problem than the students.

“The damage had been done because the parents were upset that they lost so many of the teachers,” Alexander said.

“It hurt them terribly,” Smith said. “It hurt them terribly because they wanted to stay in Lexington and stay there until they died.”

Just one example of the ongoing effects of those times.

A virtual program on the contributions of educators of color is Wednesday. Those wishing to attend should email Rockbridge librarian Debi Ratliff to receive the GoToMeeting link: dratliff@rrlib.net

