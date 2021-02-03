Advertisement

Contributions of educators of color remembered

An historic photo of a segregated class in the Lexington school system.
An historic photo of a segregated class in the Lexington school system.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s easy for history to slip away, for things to be forgotten, memories lost.

Even buildings, like one old school from the time of segregation, now replaced with a modern office.

Another, once the segregated elementary school, is now the Lexington School Board Offices.

“This room was my third grade classroom,” said Marilyn Alexander, now a member of the Lexington City Council, sitting in the building. “My favorite teacher was in this classroom, Milicent Truesdale, and she was one of the many teachers who lost her job when the schools integrated.”

“When they started integration,” said Gloria Denise Jones Smith, of her parents, “They were told as black teachers at Lylburn Downing, that in order to get their jobs they would have to interview for their jobs again.”

Smith, herself a teacher now, was young then.

“That’s a long time,” she laughed. “But I was seven years old.”

And both parents were teachers.

“They were insulted,” she said, and they moved to new jobs in Baltimore.

Marilyn Alexander says that was a bigger problem than the students.

“The damage had been done because the parents were upset that they lost so many of the teachers,” Alexander said.

“It hurt them terribly,” Smith said. “It hurt them terribly because they wanted to stay in Lexington and stay there until they died.”

Just one example of the ongoing effects of those times.

A virtual program on the contributions of educators of color is Wednesday. Those wishing to attend should email Rockbridge librarian Debi Ratliff to receive the GoToMeeting link: dratliff@rrlib.net

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Amanda Chase
Sen. Amanda Chase files civil rights complaint against Virginia Senate
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police release name of man who died in Roanoke shooting; vehicle searched
Strong winds return Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 30-50mph.
Wind Advisories issued; Gusts top 40mph at times Tuesday
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44