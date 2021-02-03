COVID variant identified again in northwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced a new case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of northwest Virginia who recently returned to Virginia after international travel.

The variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, according to VDH. A preliminary report from medical experts in the United Kingdom indicates this variant causes more severe illness than other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding, said VDH.

In addition to this case in the Northwest Region, Virginia has now identified three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the Northern Region, for a total of four cases in the Commonwealth. VDH said it is likely additional cases will continue to be identified in Virginia.

“Viruses change all the time,” said VDH, which expects to see new strains as disease spreads. As state public health officials monitor for the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant and other variants in the Commonwealth, VDH said, “it is important that all Virginians comply now with mitigation measures. This means wearing a mask, staying at least six feet from others, washing hands often, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when it is your turn, and staying home if you are infected with COVID-19 or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.”

For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website. For more information on DCLS and its use of next-generation sequencing, visit dgs.virginia.gov/dcls.

