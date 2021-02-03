Advertisement

Danville Police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police officers said Wednesday they were investigating a the death of a man who appeared to have been shot.

According to police, someone called 9-1-1 around 3:15 p.m. to tell dispatch there was a man lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street.

Police and EMS arrived to find Jaylan Fitzgerald, of Danville, dead. His injuries, they report, were consistent with gunshot wounds.

Investigators continued to canvass the neighborhood and collect evidence from the scene hours after the 9-1-1 call.

So far, officials say they don’t have any suspect information to share. In the meantime, officers ask anyone with information contact their department at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

