DEQ violation issued against Norfolk Southern following train derailment, bridge collapse

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued a violation against Norfolk Southern.

This comes about three months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed and a bridge collapsed sending dozens of train cars and about 2,600 tons of coal into the river.

The crash also forced Salem to find alternatives for the city’s water supply.

Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality issued the notice of violation Jan. 25 citing the State Water Control Law.

The violation explains the railroad company was not authorized to discharge coal into river and could now face a series of civil penalties.

Those penalties include a $32,500 fine per day of the violation and an additional $100,000 fine for noncompliance.

In the weeks that followed the crash DEQ did not report any impacts on wildlife, but it is drafting a report that details the results of initial monitoring. DEQ said any future monitoring of the river will be determined by multiple agencies including the Department of Wildlife Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service following the release of that report.

Norfolk Southern said it completed its water sampling activities at the end of November in coordination with federal, state and local agencies.

The bulk of coal was removed within three weeks of the crash, according to a Norfolk Southern spokesperson.

The new bridge over Barley Drive was operational Nov. 19, 21 days after the Oct. 30 derailment.

Norfolk Southern has conducted its own investigation into the derailment and reported its findings to the Federal Railroad Administration.

That report is expected to be published publicly within the next month.

