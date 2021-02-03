Advertisement

Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy
Clouds broke Tuesday evening as drier air moved in.
Wind advisory continues; bitter wind chills Wednesday morning

Latest News

In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Advocates push for truckers to get vaccinated earlier
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Push to get truckers vaccinated
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads all Golden Globe nominees with 6
Coronavirus generic
Virginia sees just under 3,000 new COVID cases Wednesday