Forest Fire Department extinguishes igloo fire

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Forest Fire Department responded to an unusual fire recently.

According to a Facebook post made by the department Wednesday morning, engine 51 and chief 5 responded to a report of an igloo on fire in a Kroger parking lot.

Crews arrived to find a “single-story” igloo with smoke showing and a fire on the inside. The fire was knocked down, and there were no reported injuries.

