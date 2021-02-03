Advertisement

Forest Fire Department extinguishes igloo fire

Crews responded to an igloo fire in a Kroger parking lot.
Crews responded to an igloo fire in a Kroger parking lot.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Forest Fire Department responded to an unusual fire recently.

According to a Facebook post made by the department Wednesday morning, engine 51 and chief 5 responded to a report of an igloo on fire in a Kroger parking lot.

Crews arrived to find a “single-story” igloo with smoke showing and a fire on the inside. The fire was knocked down, and there were no reported injuries.

