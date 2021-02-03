Advertisement

Joe Goodpies set to open in Vinton

Joe Goodpies is the first tenant to move into the new Vinyard Station.

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new brick oven pizza joint is ready to open its doors in Vinton.

Joe Goodpies will officially open to the public Thursday, February 4.

It is in the old Vinton Motors building, which has been transformed into the new Vinyard Station. Joe Goodpies is the first of several businesses set to open there this year.

The restaurant’s subtle automobile-themed decorating is a nod to the building’s previous tenant.

According to front of house manager Taylor Brizendine, the new spot will be serving up tons of fan favorites.

“Of course we specialize in brick oven pizzas – the brick oven can cook up to 1,000 degrees. We also have wings that go into the brick oven, we have our made-from-scratch chicken tenders, we have chicken and waffles, we have delicious sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, homemade chips, salads, and sides. A lot of good stuff,” said Brizendine.

Joe Goodpies first opens Thursday at 4:00 pm. They will be offering takeout, curbside pickup, and indoor dining.

