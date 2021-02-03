Advertisement

Lottery revenues rise in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery had a strong showing in the last half of last year, and new instant games were a large part of that success.

July 1, the lottery began offering online games. And they brought in more than $260 million in sales through the end of the year.

Ferhan Hamid is Chairman of the Virginia Lottery Board.

“The I-lottery sales have been astounding and I congratulate you... on that,” Hamid told the lottery staff. “I think that’s tremendous.”

Members of the lottery board approved emergency casino regulations that will be refined over the next 18 months.

They also received an update on the recent launch of sports betting in Virginia.

Five companies are now approved to operate in the state, with more on the way.

