Man arrested for murder for November killing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder for the death of a man in November 2020.

Herbert Giddens Jr., 24 was arrested Tuesday and also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony for the death of Nathaniel Briggs.

The night of November 23, officers got reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Centre Avenue NW. They found Brigges inside a home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released specific circumstances of the killing, but they say the suspect and victim knew each other.

