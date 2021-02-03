Advertisement

Man arrested for murder for November killing in Roanoke

Mugshot of Herbert Giddens, suspect in the Roanoke killing of Nathaniel Briggs
Mugshot of Herbert Giddens, suspect in the Roanoke killing of Nathaniel Briggs(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder for the death of a man in November 2020.

Herbert Giddens Jr., 24 was arrested Tuesday and also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony for the death of Nathaniel Briggs.

The night of November 23, officers got reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Centre Avenue NW. They found Brigges inside a home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released specific circumstances of the killing, but they say the suspect and victim knew each other.

