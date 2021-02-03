Montgomery County Public Schools consider moving to full day instruction

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -On Tuesday the school board met to talk about COVID-19 in the district and what steps need to be taken to move to more time in the classroom.

“[The New River Health District] continues to report that they do not see any evidence of substantial transmission in the school setting,” said Director of Student Services and Safety Jason Garretson. “We’ve discussed how you can’t be 100 percent take that to the bank, but again the aspect of they’re not seeing that in their contact tracing for us.”

The health department is continually guiding the district as it navigates this pandemic. Right now, there are 155 cases in schools with potential for exposure—90 staff members and 65 students.

Substitute teacher levels are back to October numbers now, which is another reason why Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear recommends moving up a level in March.

“Based on this I’d like to recommend that the board consider moving MCPS to Phase III, Level 3 beginning March 8,” Miear said. “I foresee us having especially secondary students who will go from remote to full day simply because right now we’re only offering two hours. I’ve heard a lot of families and secondary students say I don’t see the value in going to class for two hours a day.”

The shift would mean kids would be in school for the full day, four days a week. Students still have the option to stay remote.

“I’m encouraging you to wait and see how well the vaccine rollout is going to protect our students, their families and as well as our community members,” said parent Lori Roop during public comment.

“With more COVID variants arriving we need to increase our mitigations, not decrease them,” said parent Meredith McCree during public comment.

The possible move in phases brought concerns from parents and school board members during the meeting.

Penny Franklin brought up the use of the dividers and how there are issues with them not covering the whole desk.

“There are still some safety concerns that I have as far as how are we going to do this and still maintain the level of safety that we have,” Franklin said.

“We have these new strains coming and basically the day after two weeks is up from the last time most of our people got vaccinated, we’re going to fling open the doors,” said school board member Mark Cherbaka. “It seems a little bit premature I think and a little bit reckless given what is happening.”

Miear said this return would look different at each building. He has plans to meet with principals this week to discuss increasing capacity.

“It’s going to look different in every teacher’s classroom and most are excellent classroom managers, they’re organized, and they know how to manage a classroom,” he said. “I trust they will do an excellent job with this.”

The district will be getting feedback from staff and families over the next two weeks with further discussion on February 16. A vote is expected on March 2. If approved the district will move to Phase III, Level 3 on March 8.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.