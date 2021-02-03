Advertisement

New library drop-off, pickup available in Botetourt Family YMCA

Botetourt County Libraries partners with Botetourt Family YMCA
Botetourt County Libraries partners with Botetourt Family YMCA(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Libraries is finding new ways to bring the books to you.

The library system partnered with the Botetourt Family YMCA to create an easy access drop-off and pickup bookshelf.

All you have to do is request a book or material online and your read will be delivered to the lobby of the Y.

You can even fill out a form to register for a library card if you don’t already have one.

“We need to get to the people. It’s not always convenient for them to get to us especially with limited hours and limited services. So we knew this was a great opportunity for us to expand into the Daleville area,” Eagle Rock Library Branch Manager Jaime Duval said.

You don’t need to be a member of the Y to access this pickup and drop-off shelf. The location is open to everyone.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy

Latest News

The Town of Troutville is creating its own recipe for success by selling a cookbook.
Troutville sells cookbook to help cover maintenance costs
A VDOT crew spared the life of one snowman while plowing the roads.
VDOT crew spares Farmville snowman
The Town of Christiansburg needs your help deciding who built the best snow creation during our...
Vote for your favorite Christiansburg snow creation
It’s cookie season and the Girl Scouts are still finding ways to reach their customers even...
Local Girl Scout troop sells more cookies online this season