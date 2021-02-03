New library drop-off, pickup available in Botetourt Family YMCA

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Libraries is finding new ways to bring the books to you.

The library system partnered with the Botetourt Family YMCA to create an easy access drop-off and pickup bookshelf.

All you have to do is request a book or material online and your read will be delivered to the lobby of the Y.

You can even fill out a form to register for a library card if you don’t already have one.

“We need to get to the people. It’s not always convenient for them to get to us especially with limited hours and limited services. So we knew this was a great opportunity for us to expand into the Daleville area,” Eagle Rock Library Branch Manager Jaime Duval said.

You don’t need to be a member of the Y to access this pickup and drop-off shelf. The location is open to everyone.

