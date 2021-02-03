New London Airport hearing moves to next steps

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In an hour-long hearing Wednesday, Bedford County Circuit Court Judge James Updike, Jr. heard arguments pertaining to the fate of the New London Airport.

That airport has been the center of attention of county residents for years - many of whom have opposed its expansion by Liberty University.

In September 2019 the Bedford County Board of Zoning Appeals agreed with its residents, almost effectively stopping the process.

Wednesday that process was once again revived - this time in court - where procedural matters took the spotlight.

“Today’s issue was really about whether the board of supervisors is required to file something and if they are what kind of thing they’re required to file,” said Andrew McRoberts, representing the county.

McRoberts says Wednesday’s arguments surrounded if the county’s board of supervisors needed to file a response to Liberty’s appeal.

Judge Updike held that they did not.

Now the issue turns to the board of zoning appeals’ 2019 decision and if it will be upheld.

The board then denied Liberty’s appeals to them regarding the extent to which they can expand the airport.

“If the BZA was incorrect, the court will overturn the BZA or modify its decision. If they think the BZA was correct, they will make a decision to affirm and that’s really where we are at this point,” said McRoberts.

The next hearing’s date is to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.