Advertisement

New London Airport hearing moves to next steps

An expansion of New London Airport in Bedford County has been a controversy for years.
An expansion of New London Airport in Bedford County has been a controversy for years.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In an hour-long hearing Wednesday, Bedford County Circuit Court Judge James Updike, Jr. heard arguments pertaining to the fate of the New London Airport.

That airport has been the center of attention of county residents for years - many of whom have opposed its expansion by Liberty University.

In September 2019 the Bedford County Board of Zoning Appeals agreed with its residents, almost effectively stopping the process.

Wednesday that process was once again revived - this time in court - where procedural matters took the spotlight.

“Today’s issue was really about whether the board of supervisors is required to file something and if they are what kind of thing they’re required to file,” said Andrew McRoberts, representing the county.

McRoberts says Wednesday’s arguments surrounded if the county’s board of supervisors needed to file a response to Liberty’s appeal.

Judge Updike held that they did not.

Now the issue turns to the board of zoning appeals’ 2019 decision and if it will be upheld.

The board then denied Liberty’s appeals to them regarding the extent to which they can expand the airport.

“If the BZA was incorrect, the court will overturn the BZA or modify its decision. If they think the BZA was correct, they will make a decision to affirm and that’s really where we are at this point,” said McRoberts.

The next hearing’s date is to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy

Latest News

Botetourt County Libraries partners with Botetourt Family YMCA
New library drop-off, pickup available in Botetourt Family YMCA
The Town of Troutville is creating its own recipe for success by selling a cookbook.
Troutville sells cookbook to help cover maintenance costs
Roanoke County Train Derailment
DEQ violation issued against Norfolk Southern following train derailment, bridge collapse
Amherst County Park Gets Funds
Amherst County Park Gets Funds