New River Health District warns against signing up for multiple vaccine appointments

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Health District is deep into Phase 1B, and COVID-19 cases are seeing a slight decrease-- but health officials say some folks on social media are telling people to get on as many vaccination waiting lists as possible.

“We’ve had at least 750 people have already had appointments and accepted a first appointment elsewhere with another provider and that’s cost us about 400 additional hours that could not be used in scheduling people forward you don’t yet have an appointment,” said New River Valley Health District director Dr. Noelle Bissell.

Dr. Bissell says don’t do that. Scheduling multiple vaccinations appointments isn’t helping anyone.

“Governor Northam said in his press conference if you jump the line, you’re taking that spot from someone who needs it more because of their health condition or because of the job they’re in,” said Bissell.

Bissell says volunteers and health care workers are doing the best they can, but they must continue to prioritize.

“We get that we understand that you know there are people who really are at risk in and unfortunately with the supply not meeting with demand we have got to prioritize those at higher risk, “said Bissell.

With pharmacy’s like CVS getting ready to help give out vaccinations, the district says they will continue to get as many people vaccinated, as the number of doses allow.

“I have to allocate what’s coming into the health district and so I am working very closely with our pharmacy partners. I do think that you know in our practice partners I do think they are critically important to getting our elderly population,” said Bissell. “Our most vulnerable population vaccinated close to home and then with somebody that they know and trust.”

The district says they have the capacity to increase vaccination but many not get a larger vaccine supply until late March. Health official are still asking for patience because getting everyone vaccinated will take time.

To get the vaccine in the NRV, you must pre-register, and then you will be contacted to make an appointment. Officals says pre-registration is not the same as making an appointment. Do not go to a vaccination site without an appointment.

If you are in Phase 1A, 1B or 75+ and have not yet had a vaccine appointment scheduled, call (540) 838-8222 and the district will work to vaccinate you as quickly as possible.

