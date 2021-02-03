Pandemic prompts ski pass demand at Snowshoe Mountain

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week’s winter storm sent skiers and snowboarders rushing for the slopes, but it’s not just higher snow totals prompting that demand.

While the pandemic is posing challenges for ski resorts, the unique situation is also leading to a business boost at Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia.

This year there is plenty of freestyle on the slopes, but it is not a free for all. Downhill skiing means masks up. There are lighter lift loads and some longer lines for social distancing.

Yet despite pandemic precautions, the natural beauty of Snowshoe Mountain is drawing large numbers to ski the Southeast.

“You’re outdoors, it’s good exercise. I think, just you can stay away from other people,” skier Frank Camperlengo said.

Camperlengo and his family are visiting from Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I feel really safe. Everybody’s wearing mask for the most part,” Isabella Camperlengo, his daughter, said.

They have been waiting ever since the first lock down to get locked in and hit the slopes.

“We actually had a trip planned this time last year,” Camperlengo said.

“The night before we were leaving the owner of the condo called me and told me he’s refunding my money. And that’s when they closed the resort last year. We kept an eye on it, and we saw they were going to have limited skiing here this year.”

The resort is now limiting passes at 50 to 60 percent of total capacity, but public relations manager Shawn Cassell says that hasn’t put a damper on interest.

“From a business standpoint it’s been a strong season,” Cassell said. “It seems like there’s a lot of pent up demand for people to get out of the house, and get outdoors and do things where they can distance.”

Lift tickets are a hot commodity. All weekend passes to Snowshoe Mountain have sold out until mid-March.

However Cassell a new trend emerging this year: a spike in midweek skiing.

“People can work remotely now, so many kids are going to school virtually. People are realizing, hey we could go spend the whole week at Snowshoe and still take care of business, get out and make some laps in between,” Cassell said.

The biggest challenge the resort faces due to the pandemic is staffing. Cassell says Snowshoe Mountain often hires international students, but travel restrictions have limited their ability to utilize those programs.

Nonetheless he says it has been busy season. Midweek business is compensating for the cap on weekend lift tickets. The overall increased demand has also made up for last year’s shortened season, which ended two weeks early due to COVID-19.

“I was just waiting for next year, but now we’re here,” Isabella Camperlengo said.

It is giving Snowshoe Mountain an uphill edge with a packed reservation list, not to mention that packed powder.

