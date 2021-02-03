Advertisement

Radford police looking to identify man involved in January shooting

Radford police are looking for a person involved in a January 24 shooting on Sanford Street.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is seeking the identity of a man involved in a late January shooting.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of Sanford Street on January 24.

The department is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person pictured is asked to contact the department at 540-267-3212 or email either jerry.holdaway@radfordva.gov or eric.martin@radfordva.gov.

