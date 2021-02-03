Advertisement

Roanoke County launches Economic Development Strategic Planning Effort

Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County
Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County(Ashley Boles)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The next five years will be all about growth for Roanoke County.

The Economic Development Department is working on a yearlong plan to guide the county’s strategic five year plan.

It’s called Elevate Roanoke County 2026.

The planning process will include data gathering and community engagement with a public presentation getting released in the fall.

“This is going to be an exciting time for us. Reemerging from the pandemic is going to be very beneficial to the community, exciting to the community and people are going to like what they see,” said Jill Loope, Economic Development Director for the county.

According to Jill Loope, there are several announcements that will come regarding development in the next year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy

Latest News

Botetourt County Libraries partners with Botetourt Family YMCA
New library drop-off, pickup available in Botetourt Family YMCA
The Town of Troutville is creating its own recipe for success by selling a cookbook.
Troutville sells cookbook to help cover maintenance costs
An expansion of New London Airport in Bedford County has been a controversy for years.
New London Airport hearing moves to next steps
Roanoke County Train Derailment
DEQ violation issued against Norfolk Southern following train derailment, bridge collapse
Amherst County Park Gets Funds
Amherst County Park Gets Funds