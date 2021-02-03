Roanoke County launches Economic Development Strategic Planning Effort

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The next five years will be all about growth for Roanoke County.

The Economic Development Department is working on a yearlong plan to guide the county’s strategic five year plan.

It’s called Elevate Roanoke County 2026.

The planning process will include data gathering and community engagement with a public presentation getting released in the fall.

“This is going to be an exciting time for us. Reemerging from the pandemic is going to be very beneficial to the community, exciting to the community and people are going to like what they see,” said Jill Loope, Economic Development Director for the county.

According to Jill Loope, there are several announcements that will come regarding development in the next year.

