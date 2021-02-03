Roanoke County reports rise in anxiety, depression among students

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For students, the pandemic has presented plenty of challenges, from online learning to the risk of infection. Tuesday afternoon, the Roanoke County School Board got a look at what those stresses are doing to student’s mental health.

“In our community we’ve seen a lot of things,” said Dr. Shawn Hughes, the County’s Director of Counseling. “We’ve seen an increase in anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, loneliness, and isolation due to the quarantine.”

Counselors are seeing even more serious consequences too.

“Some of our families and adults have struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, and even suicidal ideation. We’re seeing an increase in some domestic violence,” said Hughes.

We asked Hughes just how many students and families are facing these challenges. Hughes wrote via email that nailing down a “percentage” is hard, but even before the pandemic, “an estimated 1 in 5 people are living with some form of mental health issue.”

During her presentation, Hughes noted the increase in mental health issues has been seen across the board, in both online and in-person students.

Hughes stressed that there’s no silver bullet in addressing these challenges, but tackling “food insecurity, child care, and access to mental and physical health care” is part of the equation.

Another important step: giving kids a consistent, stable environment, something that’s been rare in the last year, and may continue to be rare in the next.

“my perspective, the mental health impact will continue to be an issue for years to come,” said Hughes.

