Salem VA taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for veterans

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA announced Wednesday it will administer nearly 2,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for eligible veterans February 8-12.

The VA is urging veterans who meet any criteria for the 1b vaccine category to call 540-982-2463 (press #2) to schedule an appointment.

“Next week we plan to administer 1,500 first dose and 468 second doses of the vaccine to Veterans,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, chief of pharmacy services at Salem VA. “This shipment is a large increase in the number of doses we usually receive in a week and the single largest shipment we’ve received to date, so this is an excellent opportunity to help speed up the immunization process in our community.”

Veterans in phase 1b of the CDC’s vaccination priority guidelines will be given appointments first, including essential workers and people 75 and older.

Those in phase 1c are also encouraged to call to make their interest in the vaccine known, so that they can be contacted when vaccines are available for that group. Phase 1c includes people 65 and older, people 16-64 with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious complications from COVID-19 and other essential workers.

The vaccines will be administered in building 5′s auditorium. The VA says veterans should show up on time, but not early, as space is limited to ensure social distancing. Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled after the first dose.

