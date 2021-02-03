School modernization bill passes Senate, but funding must follow

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate has passed a bill to help school districts repair outdated buildings, but finding enough money for a statewide solution remains a major challenge.

The measure from Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.) creates a Public School Assistance Fund that would receive money from state, local and private sources.

Lawmakers warn the price tag for school repair and replacement could exceed $15 billion dollars.

“And it’s about time that this General Assembly understand that we have a huge multi-billion dollar problem in front of us, that has to be solved now,” Stanley told members of the Senate.

“At the end of the day we have to have real money to fix this problem,” added Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.), “and this bill, while it’s a nice gesture it doesn’t do anything.”

Other bills would raise substantial funding for school modernization, but their prospects are uncertain.

