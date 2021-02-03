Sunny, cold, and windy through the morning
Gusty winds continue through the day.
WIND ADVISORIES
Wind Advisories and a High Wind Warning continue until 1PM. Winds from the northwest could gust 30-50mph at times. The strongest gusts will be in the ridge tops.
WEDNESDAY WIND CHILLS
Wind chills will also be an issue this morning. Feels like temperatures will be about 8-10° cooler than the air temperature once you factor in the frigid air, especially this morning.
LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT
By Friday, another cold front rolls into the Mid-Atlantic with rain showers early Friday morning which may begin as a brief period of mountain sleet. Rainfall would be light, generally under .50″.
WATCHING THE WEEKEND
Models diverge on what happens with the late-week front heading into Super Bowl weekend. There is a possibility the front stalls and allows for a system out of the south to bring rain and/or snow to our area. As of this morning, model have shifted this system to our South with minimal moisture moving into the region.
Should the storm develop, it could bring a similar round of snow and ice into the area early Sunday before exiting.
You’ll want to stay with WDBJ7 and follow the weather closely this week.
