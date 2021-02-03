Sunny, cold, and windy through the morning

WIND ADVISORIES

Wind Advisories and a High Wind Warning continue until 1PM. Winds from the northwest could gust 30-50mph at times. The strongest gusts will be in the ridge tops.

A wind advisory and a high wind warning continue until 1pm. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY WIND CHILLS

Wind chills will also be an issue this morning. Feels like temperatures will be about 8-10° cooler than the air temperature once you factor in the frigid air, especially this morning.

Gusty winds will make it feel colder today. (WDBJ Weather)

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

By Friday, another cold front rolls into the Mid-Atlantic with rain showers early Friday morning which may begin as a brief period of mountain sleet. Rainfall would be light, generally under .50″.

Our next front brings rain and a mix late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Models diverge on what happens with the late-week front heading into Super Bowl weekend. There is a possibility the front stalls and allows for a system out of the south to bring rain and/or snow to our area. As of this morning, model have shifted this system to our South with minimal moisture moving into the region.

Should the storm develop, it could bring a similar round of snow and ice into the area early Sunday before exiting.

Weekend storm is possible. As of now models have shifted it South. (WDBJ Weather)

