Troutville sells cookbook to help cover maintenance costs

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Troutville is creating its own recipe for success by selling a cookbook.

The book is full of recipes from people who live in the county and sales are going toward maintenance costs for the town’s park.

The park is one of Troutville’s biggest expenses coming in at about $45-thousand dollars a year, Mayor David Horton said.

Offsetting that cost can help the town put money toward new projects, Horton said.

“The parks a very expensive operation. You can see what it costs to run a year. But we thought we would do something to offset the expenses on it and we have done right well on it too,” Horton said.

The town has already raised about $200 in sales. You can buy a cookbook at Troutville’s Town Hall for $10 dollars.

