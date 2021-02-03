Advertisement

Troutville sells cookbook to help cover maintenance costs

The Town of Troutville is creating its own recipe for success by selling a cookbook.
The Town of Troutville is creating its own recipe for success by selling a cookbook.(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Troutville is creating its own recipe for success by selling a cookbook.

The book is full of recipes from people who live in the county and sales are going toward maintenance costs for the town’s park.

The park is one of Troutville’s biggest expenses coming in at about $45-thousand dollars a year, Mayor David Horton said.

Offsetting that cost can help the town put money toward new projects, Horton said.

“The parks a very expensive operation. You can see what it costs to run a year. But we thought we would do something to offset the expenses on it and we have done right well on it too,” Horton said.

The town has already raised about $200 in sales. You can buy a cookbook at Troutville’s Town Hall for $10 dollars.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy

Latest News

Botetourt County Libraries partners with Botetourt Family YMCA
New library drop-off, pickup available in Botetourt Family YMCA
A VDOT crew spared the life of one snowman while plowing the roads.
VDOT crew spares Farmville snowman
The Town of Christiansburg needs your help deciding who built the best snow creation during our...
Vote for your favorite Christiansburg snow creation
It’s cookie season and the Girl Scouts are still finding ways to reach their customers even...
Local Girl Scout troop sells more cookies online this season