VDOT crew spares Farmville snowman

A VDOT crew spared the life of one snowman while plowing the roads.
A VDOT crew spared the life of one snowman while plowing the roads.(VDOT)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation spared the life of one snowman in Farmville recently.

A young boy brought Frosty to life in a cul-de-sac during the recent snowstorm, and he was worried the snow plows would knock him down while cleaning up the roads.

Lucky for him (and for Frosty), the VDOT crew plowed around the snowman, allowing him to live another day.

The boy was grateful and apparently told his parents he loves VDOT.

Awesome job to the snowman-builder and the VDOT crew!

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

