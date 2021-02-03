VDOT crew spares Farmville snowman

FARMVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation spared the life of one snowman in Farmville recently.

A young boy brought Frosty to life in a cul-de-sac during the recent snowstorm, and he was worried the snow plows would knock him down while cleaning up the roads.

Lucky for him (and for Frosty), the VDOT crew plowed around the snowman, allowing him to live another day.

"I ❤️ #VDOT!" That is what one child told his parents when our #snow crews saved his ⛄️ from the #plow! After building a snowman in a cul-de-sac, a young boy was worried our plows would knock #Frosty over to clean the road. What did our awesome team do? They plowed AROUND Frosty! pic.twitter.com/WbO578WnlU — VDOT (@VaDOT) February 2, 2021

The boy was grateful and apparently told his parents he loves VDOT.

Awesome job to the snowman-builder and the VDOT crew!

