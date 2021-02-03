Virginia sees just under 3,000 new COVID cases Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 513,339 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, February 3, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,959 from the 510,380 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 2,740 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 873,468 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 843,230. Wednesday’s numbers have not been released yet.

5,300,826 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with an 11.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 11.5% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 6,575 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s 6,517.

2,545 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s count of 2,473.

40,923 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

