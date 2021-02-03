Advertisement

Virginia Tech’s Tyrece Radford found guilty of DWI charge

Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) and Keve Aluma (22) after a score in the second half of an...
Virginia Tech's Tyrece Radford (23) and Keve Aluma (22) after a score in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)(MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times | AP)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech basketball player Tyrece Radford was found guilty Wednesday after being arrested in late January and charged with driving while intoxicated and concealed weapon carry.

Virginia Tech’s Tyrece Radford suspended indefinitely

A judge found Radford guilty of the DWI charge and gave him 60 days in jail with all 60 days suspended on the condition he fulfills other requirements. He was also given a $1,000 fine with all but $250 suspended. Radford’s license will also be suspended for 12 months.

The judge is taking Radford’s weapon charge under advisement for 12 months because of his honesty with the court and the arresting officer about having the gun. The weapons charge will be dropped after a year if Radford exhibits good behavior. During that year, he will not be allowed to carry a gun.

When he was pulled over, he cooperated with the officer, according to police, and advised he had a Glock, which was a 9mm 43. In addition, the gun had no ammunition in it, nor was there any in the car or on his person. He also has taken a concealed carry course. Radford had a certificate from his concealed carry course but did not submit it with his application to the court system.

Radford’s attorney noted he did not intend to use the gun for any criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy
Clouds broke Tuesday evening as drier air moved in.
Wind advisory continues; bitter wind chills Wednesday morning

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
Jermaine Mittman, reported as missing from Galax
Galax teen found safe
Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores
Radford police are looking for a person involved in a January 24 shooting on Sanford Street.
Radford police looking to identify man involved in January shooting