Virginia Tech’s Tyrece Radford found guilty of DWI charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech basketball player Tyrece Radford was found guilty Wednesday after being arrested in late January and charged with driving while intoxicated and concealed weapon carry.

A judge found Radford guilty of the DWI charge and gave him 60 days in jail with all 60 days suspended on the condition he fulfills other requirements. He was also given a $1,000 fine with all but $250 suspended. Radford’s license will also be suspended for 12 months.

The judge is taking Radford’s weapon charge under advisement for 12 months because of his honesty with the court and the arresting officer about having the gun. The weapons charge will be dropped after a year if Radford exhibits good behavior. During that year, he will not be allowed to carry a gun.

When he was pulled over, he cooperated with the officer, according to police, and advised he had a Glock, which was a 9mm 43. In addition, the gun had no ammunition in it, nor was there any in the car or on his person. He also has taken a concealed carry course. Radford had a certificate from his concealed carry course but did not submit it with his application to the court system.

Radford’s attorney noted he did not intend to use the gun for any criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.