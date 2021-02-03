Advertisement

Vote for your favorite Christiansburg snow creation

The Town of Christiansburg needs your help deciding who built the best snow creation during our...
The Town of Christiansburg needs your help deciding who built the best snow creation during our weekend snowstorm.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Town of Christiansburg needs your help deciding who built the best snow creation during our weekend snowstorm.

The masterpieces are now on the town’s Facebook page and it’s time to pick your favorite one.

You can like or react to your favorite one. Each like or react is the equivalent to one vote.

The picture with the most likes by 9 a.m. on Friday will be deemed winner.

