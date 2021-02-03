Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores
Va. (WDBJ) - Those in Virginia who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may be able to get theirs at a nearby Walmart, after the company announced Wednesday it would add five new states to its list of locations delivering vaccinations.
The five states being added are Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. The addition of these locations brings the total to nearly 190 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across more than a dozen states and territories.
In Virginia, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many. The following Walmart stores are among the participants:
Store Number Address City
1243 976 COMMONWEALTH BLVD MARTINSVILLE
2565 197 MADISON HEIGHTS SQ MADISON HEIGHTS
4636 505 OAKVILLE RD APPOMATTOX
5343 10001 SOUTHPOINT PKWY FREDERICKSBURG
5779 16375 MERCHANT LN KING GEORGE
3770 19265 JEB STUART HWY STUART
6936 14 N STAFFORD COMPLEX CENTER STAFFORD
4638 135 STONERIDGE DR RUCKERSVILLE
The company is expected to launch online schedulers in the future, where eligible populations can sign up for a vaccine directly through the company’s website. Until then, Walmart says those interested should check the Virginia Department of Health website.
