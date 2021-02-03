Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores

Va. (WDBJ) - Those in Virginia who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may be able to get theirs at a nearby Walmart, after the company announced Wednesday it would add five new states to its list of locations delivering vaccinations.

The five states being added are Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. The addition of these locations brings the total to nearly 190 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across more than a dozen states and territories.

In Virginia, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many. The following Walmart stores are among the participants:

Store Number Address City

1243 976 COMMONWEALTH BLVD MARTINSVILLE

2565 197 MADISON HEIGHTS SQ MADISON HEIGHTS

4636 505 OAKVILLE RD APPOMATTOX

5343 10001 SOUTHPOINT PKWY FREDERICKSBURG

5779 16375 MERCHANT LN KING GEORGE

3770 19265 JEB STUART HWY STUART

6936 14 N STAFFORD COMPLEX CENTER STAFFORD

4638 135 STONERIDGE DR RUCKERSVILLE

The company is expected to launch online schedulers in the future, where eligible populations can sign up for a vaccine directly through the company’s website. Until then, Walmart says those interested should check the Virginia Department of Health website.

