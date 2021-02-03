Advertisement

Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores

(Walmart)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Va. (WDBJ) - Those in Virginia who are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may be able to get theirs at a nearby Walmart, after the company announced Wednesday it would add five new states to its list of locations delivering vaccinations.

The five states being added are Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Wyoming. The addition of these locations brings the total to nearly 190 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across more than a dozen states and territories.

In Virginia, the state allocates which locations receive the vaccine and how many. The following Walmart stores are among the participants:

Store Number              Address                                                           City

1243                             976 COMMONWEALTH BLVD                        MARTINSVILLE

2565                             197 MADISON HEIGHTS SQ                           MADISON HEIGHTS

4636                             505 OAKVILLE RD                                           APPOMATTOX

5343                             10001 SOUTHPOINT PKWY                            FREDERICKSBURG

5779                             16375 MERCHANT LN                                    KING GEORGE

3770                             19265 JEB STUART HWY                                 STUART

6936                             14 N STAFFORD COMPLEX CENTER             STAFFORD

4638                             135 STONERIDGE DR                                      RUCKERSVILLE

The company is expected to launch online schedulers in the future, where eligible populations can sign up for a vaccine directly through the company’s website. Until then, Walmart says those interested should check the Virginia Department of Health website.

