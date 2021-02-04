A front brings rain showers to the area
A mix of precipitation possible Thursday night into Friday
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Not as windy today
- Chilly temperatures to begin Thursday
- Rain and possible mix Thursday night with passing front
LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT
Thursday will be quiet with winds shifting to the south and increasing clouds. Highs will warm back into the upper 40s to low 50s. By Thursday night, another cold front rolls into the Mid-Atlantic with rain showers through early Friday morning which may begin as a brief period of mountain sleet or snow. Rainfall would be light, generally under .50″.
WATCHING THE WEEKEND
Models are starting to come together on this weekend’s forecast. A possible system looks much less likely for our area as models keep it well to our south and east. More thank likely we will see dry weather through this weekend with seasonable highs into early next week.
If models were to shift this system back towards our area, we could see minor snow accumulations.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday looks quiet with a few showers moving back in on Tuesday. It looks like the coldest of the arctic air will stay to our north for the time being. Highs early next week stay in the mid to upper 40s.
