A front brings rain showers to the area

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as windy today

Chilly temperatures to begin Thursday

Rain and possible mix Thursday night with passing front

LATE-WEEK COLD FRONT

Thursday will be quiet with winds shifting to the south and increasing clouds. Highs will warm back into the upper 40s to low 50s. By Thursday night, another cold front rolls into the Mid-Atlantic with rain showers through early Friday morning which may begin as a brief period of mountain sleet or snow. Rainfall would be light, generally under .50″.

Our next front brings rain and a mix late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

WATCHING THE WEEKEND

Models are starting to come together on this weekend’s forecast. A possible system looks much less likely for our area as models keep it well to our south and east. More thank likely we will see dry weather through this weekend with seasonable highs into early next week.

If models were to shift this system back towards our area, we could see minor snow accumulations.

You’ll want to stay with WDBJ7 and follow the weather closely this week.

Weekend storm is possible. As of now models have shifted it South. (WDBJ Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Monday looks quiet with a few showers moving back in on Tuesday. It looks like the coldest of the arctic air will stay to our north for the time being. Highs early next week stay in the mid to upper 40s.

It looks like the arctic air won't make it this far south. (WDBJ Weather)

