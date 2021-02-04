Advertisement

Bedford townhomes proposal rejected by town council

The decision was made by a 5-2 vote
Town council's rejection comes after the planning commission previously recommended denial of the townhomes development.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of one Bedford neighborhood are breathing a little easier Thursday.

Town council voted against a permit to allow hundreds of townhomes at the Governor’s Hill neighborhood.

Residents of the area cited concerns over traffic, property values and environmental concerns.

The planning commission previously recommended denial of the permit.

The town says finding alternate entrances was also a problem for the project.

“We tried to work out to see if there was an alternate entrance or way to get in to the piece of land and just found out that was too costly for the developer,” said Tim Black, mayor.

The town says the developer can still build single-family homes.

