City launches Radford Magazine

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford has launched its first magazine.

It’s a guide to everything you need to know about Radford that is in digital and print forms. This is more than a visitor’s guide, but rather a community guide highlighting seasonal things to do, even featuring a safety corner.

“This seemed like a great time with the new info and welcome center opening up to have a guide, a resource in the center itself. So when people stop in, whether they live here or are visitors, they have something they can pick up and learn more about Radford and what’s going on,” said Public Information Officer Jenni Wilder.

Radford Magazine is available at the Info and Welcome Center, the Radford City Administration Building and Recreation Center, and will be published three to four times a year.

You can download a digital copy here.

