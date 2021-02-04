COVID percent positive rate drops to 11% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 516,398 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, February 4, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,059 from the 513,339 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 2,959 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 895,005 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 873,468. Thursday’s numbers have not yet been released.

5,316,450 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with an 11% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 11.3% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 6,650 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s 6,575.

2,444 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s count of 2,545.

As of Wednesday, February 3, the near Southwest region - which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA facilities - is reporting 328 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Seventy-nine of those patients are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators. Another 27 patients are under investigation awaiting results.

41,067 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

