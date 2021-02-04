Advertisement

Danville man charged, wanted for Wednesday shooting death

19-year-old Avion Burton is wanted by the Danville Police Department for a February 3 homicide.
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old man who has been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of Jaylan Fitzgerald Wednesday.

A call was placed to 911 Wednesday just after 3 p.m. to report a man lying in the 600 block of Cabell Street with a gunshot wound. The victim, Jaylan Fitzgerald, died at the scene.

Danville Police investigating after man found dead with gunshot wounds

Police developed Avion Burton as a suspect. Police were led to a home in the 300 block of Bell Drive during the investigation and obtained a search warrant. SWAT was called to enter the home. The Danville Police Department said it took “an extended amount of time to knock and announce their presence and call the occupants out of the house before the SWAT team entered,” in order to ensure safety for everyone involved.

The department said evidence shows Fitzgerald and Burton knew each other and the shooting was not random. Burton is still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Danville Police said they do not believe Burton acted alone and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information on the incident or Burton’s location is asked to contact the department at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips CARE app here.

HEART walks will be held in the Cabell Street and Bell Drive neighborhoods Thursday afternoon.

