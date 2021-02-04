Advertisement

Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is offering thousands of dollars to people who can come up with some healthy and sustainable food for space.

The space agency has started the Deep Space Food Challenge.

Participants will design nutritious food systems for missions to Mars and beyond.

People in the United States can compete for up to $500,000.

NASA says the food must meet the caloric and nutritional requirements for the astronauts.

This is the first phase of the competition.

Phase two could include a kitchen demonstration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
When could you get a $1,400 check?
A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores
Crews responded to an igloo fire in a Kroger parking lot.
Forest Fire Department extinguishes igloo fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case
This Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 photo shows the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
Biden sits down with Senate Democrats as they chart a path for multiple administration...
Stuck in DC, Biden team pitches rest of US on big virus aid, stimulus checks