Advertisement

Dog found dead after Danville house fire

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause has been determined for a house fire in Danville that led to the death of a family dog.

The Danville Fire Department was called to the fire at 114 Freeze Road the evening of February 3. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the house to the carport, and it took about 45 minutes to control the fire, according to fire crews.

One dog was found dead from the fire; no other injuries were reported. The house sustained heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When could you get a $1,400 check?
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy

Latest News

The Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department has installed restrooms at Depot and Circle...
Town of Christiansburg installs functional restrooms at parks
The City of Radford has launched its first magazine. It’s a guide to everything you need to...
City launches Radford Magazine
Remote dance lessons with the Halestone Dance Studio
Lexington’s Halestone Dance Studio receives Dominion grant
The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Greenbrier resort takes advantage of lull to renovate