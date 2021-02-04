Dog found dead after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - No cause has been determined for a house fire in Danville that led to the death of a family dog.

The Danville Fire Department was called to the fire at 114 Freeze Road the evening of February 3. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the house to the carport, and it took about 45 minutes to control the fire, according to fire crews.

One dog was found dead from the fire; no other injuries were reported. The house sustained heavy fire, smoke, heat and water damage.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

