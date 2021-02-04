E.C. Glass High School begins football practices with adjustments in place

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been months in the making, and the moment has finally arrived.

Football is back at E.C. Glass High School.

Varsity head coach Jeff Woody is in his sixth season at E.C. Glass and says this day has been long-awaited.

“They’re chomping at the bit, they can’t wait to go. It’s an abbreviated season, but still the opportunity to get out there and play the game they’ve played since they were six, seven years old. That’s motivating,” said Woody.

Woody says that motivation has been building throughout the pandemic.

However, it’s that same pandemic that’s leading the team to do practices with caution.

“Everybody’s a little bit tense trying to make sure that all the social distancing and the rules and regulations that we have to take care of are set in place,” said Woody.

One of those regulations pertains to buckets that will appear on the sidelines this season.

To make sure players stay six feet apart when not on the field, they’ll have a designated bucket to put their items in.

“We can line them up on the sideline six feet apart so when it’s their turn to go in, they can turn around, put their mask in, go in to play, come back, get their mask, get their water bottle, get their towel and we eliminate the issue of cross-contamination,” said Elizabeth Masencup, E.C. Glass High School athletic director.

It’s a small change with a big impact - an impact that Woody looks to retain through the season with a young team.

“The team that’s able to adjust in this situation is the team that’s gonna have success,” said Woody.

The Hilltoppers, like other teams, will play an abridged season beginning later this month.

