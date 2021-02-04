Advertisement

Governor Northam indicates school may run into summer

(Adobe Creative Cloud)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam told the Washington Post Thursday that summer school may be in the cards for at least some Virginia students this year, in an effort to help them catch up after months of often-virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he would announce plans Friday that might involve extending classroom studies into the summer. No specifics have been announced. You can watch Friday’s briefing with the governor on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com or on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

Watch the full Washington Post conversation here:

