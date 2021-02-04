Car crashes into drainage ditch on Franklin Road
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers may want to avoid the area near George’s Flowers on Franklin Road in Roanoke, due to a heavy police presence.
The Virginia State Police said it is assisting the Roanoke County Police Department with a vehicle stop. A photo from a WDBJ7 photographer shows a car crashed into a drainage ditch in the area.
