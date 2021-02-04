Advertisement

Car crashes into drainage ditch on Franklin Road

A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.(WDBJ7)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers may want to avoid the area near George’s Flowers on Franklin Road in Roanoke, due to a heavy police presence.

The Virginia State Police said it is assisting the Roanoke County Police Department with a vehicle stop. A photo from a WDBJ7 photographer shows a car crashed into a drainage ditch in the area.

Police are responding to an incident on Franklin Road.
Police are responding to an incident on Franklin Road.(WDBJ7)

This is a developing story. Stick with WDBJ7 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores
Crews responded to an igloo fire in a Kroger parking lot.
Forest Fire Department extinguishes igloo fire
Mostly showers with a wintry mix possible for some Thursday night.
Winds calming; late-week rain likely

Latest News

19-year-old Avion Burton is wanted by the Danville Police Department for a February 3 homicide.
Danville man charged, wanted for Wednesday shooting death
Generic Coronavirus
COVID percent positive rate drops to 11% in Virginia
FAMILY OPENS FIRST SOUL FOOD & HAIR SUPPLY STORE IN BEDFORD
Virginia Vs. NC State
Virginia Vs. NC State