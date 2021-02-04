HOW TO: Use the closings system on our website

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is happy to post information about weather-related closings and delays of schools, churches and large businesses on our website and mobile app, but because sometimes there are so many during a short-term period... hundreds, even... there is a way for you to input the information yourself!

Unfortunately, during a situation like last Sunday’s snowstorm, it’s difficult, if not impossible, for us to keep up with an influx of phone calls and emails asking to be added to the list, so the ability to do it yourself comes in handy for both sides.

The first step, if you’re not already in our system, is to sign up for a user ID and password. To do that, fill out the white form on the lower right side of our closings site. (That URL has changed in the last couple years, so be sure to use the one that’s linked here.) That sends us an email with the information used to generate the ID for you. It may not happen right away, depending on our staffing levels at any given time, so try to submit that form at least a few days before an expected storm. But once we get it into our system, you will be emailed your user name and ID.

If you have forgotten those codes, or are taking over for someone who didn’t pass them along to you, go ahead and resubmit the info and we’ll make sure you are sent your user name and ID. You can also retrieve a forgotten password by hitting the yellow “Admin Login” button.

Once you have the user name and ID (each will be four or five numbers), you have the ability to go onto the closings page and click the yellow “Admin Login” button to input your user name and ID, then fill in the blanks and use the available dropdowns for specific days, times and the like. Once you submit that, your school, church or business will be added to any currently-running list that will also show up on-air during our newscasts.

If you have problems with your submission, please email news@wdbj7.com and we will try to work it out for you!

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.