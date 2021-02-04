Advertisement

‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out

The Brothers Osborne hold 7 Grammy nominations
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert at Marathon Music Works on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Nashville, TN.(Amy Harris | Source: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – TJ Osborne of the Brothers Osborne came out publicly this week.

The 36-year-old made the announcement in a Time article: T.J. Osborne Is Ready to Tell His Story.

“I’m ready to put this behind me,” Osborne told the magazine. “I’m very comfortable being gay.”

With the article, he becomes the only openly gay artist signed to a major country label, according to Time.

His announcement comes with the support of his brother – and Brothers Osborne bandmate – John. He told Time he had been out to family and close friends for years.

“He’s taken one of the most important steps of his entire life and he’s doing it in front of the entire world. He’s always had my support,” John Osborne said on Instagram.

“It’s an honor to call him my brother. He’s a beautiful, amazing human being: so talented, so caring, so giving. It’s an honor to have a member of my family be a part of the LGBTQIA community. Proud of you, TJ. Love you, man.”

The Brothers Osborne has seven Grammy nominations since releasing its debut album “Pawn Shop” in 2016.

The band’s best known for its songs “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores
Surveillance photos of two people believed to have stolen a purse and charged thousands using...
Thousands charged on cards stolen from car in Franklin County

Latest News

CVS Vaccine Update
CVS Vaccine Update
Salem Making Warmth Project
Salem Making Warmth Project
Roanoke Police Chase and Crash
Roanoke Police Chase and Crash
Warner Wants Bipartisan COVID Relief
Warner Wants Bipartisan COVID Relief
Until CVS staff get vaccines into their hands next Tuesday or Wednesday, we won’t know for...
WDBJ7+: CVS to begin administering vaccine next week. Here’s what you need to know