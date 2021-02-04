Advertisement

Interim Sheriff takes over in Roanoke

Sheriff David Bell took command on Feb. 1.
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office is under new leadership.

With a stamp of approval from the circuit court, David Bell took over the helm February 1.

For Bell, it’s a promotion from chief deputy after former Sheriff Tim Allen announced his retirement in September 2020, effective January 31, 2021.

“Sheriff Tim Allen was definitely a mentor to me as well as many others here at the department,” said Bell.

Bell is a 29-year office veteran who served 11 years as chief deputy. He will finish out the remainder of Allen’s term, but does not plan to run for re-election.

“I plan on the next 11 months, being the best Sheriff I can be, for the citizens of Roanoke, for everyone involved,” said Bell.

Bell indicated the pandemic has created a challenging time for a leadership transition. Just last week, 53 of 427 inmates tested positive for COVID, as did 14 employees.

“My number one priority, as Sheriff, is to try to protect these people as best I can,” said Bell. “They’re my responsibility: the staff, the inmates.”

When the pandemic ends, or it is safe to do so, Bell aims to hold an on-premises job fair to help inmates secure jobs post-release.

He’s also working with city leadership in hopes of raising the pay scale at the sheriff’s office and filling 14 job vacancies.

“I really want to ensure that we’re able to retain and recruit qualified staff members,” said Bell.

At the end of the year, Bell looks forward to bridging the gap between leadership, once a new sheriff is elected.

After that, he plans to retire from law enforcement.

