Lexington’s Halestone Dance Studio receives Dominion grant

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington dance studio got a big help from Dominion Power.

Dominon was impressed by The Halestone Dance Studio’s willingness to use innovative methods to provide dance education for all ages that is inclusive and student-focused, giving the non-profit a $10,000 grant.

”It really will, just lets us be so much more flexible and able to really continue all of the programming we’re doing,” said Mauri Connors, Halestone’s Artistic Director. “We’re really trying to reach anybody that wants dance classes, with scholarships, with stuff in the schools. We’ve tried everything right now.”

They have gone to remote lessons and distanced practices outside to keep their lessons going through the pandemic.

