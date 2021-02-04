Lynchburg departments team up for new grease recycling partnership

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Lynchburg departments have teamed up in a new partnership to help residents dispose of grease.

Lynchburg Water Resources will use Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s neighborhood centers as sites for people to drop off cooking oil and grease.

With this partnership, they say folks can recycle their grease year-round. They say it will be recycled into an environmentally-friendly fuel.

They ask that you drop off grease in a sealed container at any of the below locations.

College Hill Neighborhood Center

Daniel’s Hill Neighborhood Center

Diamond Hill Neighborhood Center

Fairview Heights Neighborhood Center

Jefferson Park Neighborhood Center

Yoder Center

Templeton Senior Center

Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment Plant

All locations can be accessed during business hours. The Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment Plant can accept grease 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

