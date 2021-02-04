Lynchburg departments team up for new grease recycling partnership
They site buildup of fats, oils and grease in sewer pipes as an issue for sewer systems
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Lynchburg departments have teamed up in a new partnership to help residents dispose of grease.
Lynchburg Water Resources will use Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s neighborhood centers as sites for people to drop off cooking oil and grease.
With this partnership, they say folks can recycle their grease year-round. They say it will be recycled into an environmentally-friendly fuel.
They ask that you drop off grease in a sealed container at any of the below locations.
- College Hill Neighborhood Center
- Daniel’s Hill Neighborhood Center
- Diamond Hill Neighborhood Center
- Fairview Heights Neighborhood Center
- Jefferson Park Neighborhood Center
- Yoder Center
- Templeton Senior Center
- Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment Plant
All locations can be accessed during business hours. The Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment Plant can accept grease 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
