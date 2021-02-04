Man arrested after barricading himself inside Henry County home

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ/BTW21 Video) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday after talking him out of a home in which he had barricaded himself.

Late the morning of February 4, deputies were at 58 Sanville School Road in Bassett, looking for a wanted man named Jamie Lee Ore. They saw him outside the home, where he lives, and he ran into the house.

Deputies attempted to contact Ore once he was inside, but he refused to come out, according to the sheriff’s office, which then got a search warrant to enter the home. Negotiators contacted Ore, who then agreed to surrender. He did so about two hours after the incident started, and he was taken into custody on five outstanding charges:

Four counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance and one count of contempt of court.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Video courtesy BTW21:

