Man pleads guilty, is sentenced for 2020 Covington murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for a 2020 killing in Covington.

Kurell Montrae Wallace, 27, was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful wounding for the April 9, 2020 shooting of Romel Calloway.

Wallace entered guilty pleas to the two felonies and was sentenced in Alleghany County Circuit Court to 45 years in prison, which will be suspended after he serves an active sentence of 16 years. That sentence was agreed to by both sides of the case, according to Covington Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner.

Evidence introduced during court proceedings indicated Calloway and Quinton Haley walked into a boarding house the day of the killing, each carrying a firearm. Wallace claimed he had a handgun tucked in his waistband, and after talking with both men, shot Haley and fired at Calloway, killing him.

The Covington Police Department and Alleghany Sheriff’s Office responded. Deputy Clinton Phillips found Haley on the sidewalk bleeding from gunshot wounds and wearing a bullet-proof vest. Officer Butch Brown then found Calloway dead in an upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an earlier confrontation with Calloway on the street in which Wallace and a friend brandished guns, according to Gardner.

Wallace admitted the shooting to a detective, according to Gardner, and made statements that called into question any claim of self-defense.

“This was a convoluted set of circumstances and nobody was completely innocent in this encounter,” Gardner said. “The law does not allow for this kind of street warfare and it will not be tolerated. There has to be accountability. The outcome in this case was dictated by the totality of the circumstances.”

