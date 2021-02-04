New flags in downtown Christiansburg reflect local black history

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you plan to drive through downtown Christiansburg, look up. You will see new flags waving in honor of Black History Month.

Public Works crews have hung Christiansburg Institute flags along the street.

The Institute was the first high school in the region created to educate the former slaves.

It was founded in 1866 and closed in 1966 because of desegregation.

Today, the institute is a non-profit and with a large alumni association.

The flags also honors the institute’s 100-year legacy of African American education and historic preservation.

