Omni Homestead resort sees an increase in winter sports visitors

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many resorts, the Omni Homestead saw a slowdown in business last year because of COVID.

But, with the arrival of winter and our recent snow, they’re seeing more visitors who want to enjoy the skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

On the slopes, the snow making machines were quiet. Between weeks of snow making and natural snow, the slopes are more than ready.

“It’s very nice,” said James DeBoe, the Omni Homestead’s Director of Recreation. “We get to relax a little bit – not as much as I’d like maybe, but we definitely get to relax and know that the snow’s going to be here as long as we need it.”

And need it they have, with skiers, snowboarders and others coming even into the night, thanks to extended hours.

“We’ve actually surpassed our numbers from last year already, for the entire season last year, we’re already ahead,” DeBoe said. “So we’re very thankful for that.”

It’s a welcome change from a tough summer, but the slopes have always been a draw and more so in the age of social distancing.

“Well, in the midst of the pandemic, it’s really nice to have this available so have folks can get out, they can enjoy themselves, and the social distancing is very easy,” DeBoe explained. “Plenty of room for everybody just to get out, have fun, and relax more than usual.”

The resort has been open only on weekends lately, but the continuing interest in the slopes has been encouraging, so much so that they plan to keep them open longer than usual this year.

“So we have been very busy, but the great thing is we have plenty of availability on all dates,” said DeBoe. “So there’s still room for folks to come and enjoy the slopes.”

