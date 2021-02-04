Radford Univeristy professor accepts national position with the American Chemical Society

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An assistant professor at Radford University now has a national position within the American Chemical Society (ACS).

She is one of the few women leaders inside one of the largest scientific organizations in the world.

Assistant professor of organic chemistry Dr. Amy Balija has accepted the position of chair of the Women Chemists Committee (WCC) of the American Chemical Society.

“I can go to her, like, if I have questions with anything,” said a Radford student.

“Science is not a scary thing; it’s not a male occupation; it’s something that every person can get into,” said Dr. Balija.

Her work in chemistry and education has led her to a new role.

“It is very important for women to see female role models, and a lot of those female role models, in fact mostly in the United States, in the world, women are not in these types of positions, so it is important for our students to see that,” said Balija.

Her role is to promote, retain, and advocate for women in the chemical industry.

“And that could involve either giving them national awards to promote themselves to better positions,” said Balija.

Balija says taking on this role isn’t just for her, but for anyone who wants to see where a career in science can take them.

“My students get to see where you can go from here; it’s not just, I am in the new River Valley, I can go and talk to people in Saudi Arabia or in Wisconsin or Washington DC,” said Balija.

Her goal is to help keep women in this field and create the next generation of scientists.

Balija was also recognized with the 2016 Centennial Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching by Iota Sigma Pi, a national honor society for women in chemistry.

The national award recognizes excellence in teaching chemistry, biochemistry or a chemistry-related field by a woman scientist whose primary duties are teaching undergraduates.

