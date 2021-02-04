Advertisement

Sen. Warner calls for bi-partisan COVID relief

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke to reporters Thursday.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke to reporters Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is pushing for another round of bi-partisan COVID relief.

In a press briefing Thursday, Warner said the latest Republican proposal is too small, while noting he would like to see some changes to President Biden’s proposal.

Warner would like to see stimulus checks tailored to the needs of low-income Americans and people who have lost their jobs due to COVID.

He also hopes for more support for struggling state and local governments.

“The reason why I favor a bi-partisan package is not because it makes the specifics of the deal better, but it does mean then both parties have to buy into the results. So if there are mistakes made, then both parties have to be responsible to try to fix it,” Warner said.

The Democratic Senator would also like to take $50 billion from the next COVID relief package and dedicate it to nationwide broadband expansion efforts.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
A car crashed into a drainage ditch on Franklin Road.
Wanted man taken into custody after crashing car into drainage ditch during police pursuit
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Walmart expands COVID-19 vaccinations to Virginia stores
Surveillance photos of two people believed to have stolen a purse and charged thousands using...
Thousands charged on cards stolen from car in Franklin County

Latest News

Jiraiya Sage Cherry, reportedly abducted from Newport News, VA
Virginia AMBER Alert issued for abducted toddler
Skiers board the chair lift at the Omni Homestead resort.
Omni Homestead resort sees an increase in winter sports visitors
Henry County Barricade / BTW21
Henry County Barricade / BTW21
Sheriff David Bell took command on Feb. 1.
Interim Sheriff takes over in Roanoke