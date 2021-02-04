Knittin’ Coop holds “Making Warmth” Project, leaves knitted items outside for anyone to take

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A downtown Salem knitting store, The Knittin’ Coop, is helping keep the community warm this winter.

The owner of The Knittin’ Coop, Robin Ferguson, started the “Making Warmth” Project, where every winter since the store opened in 2019, knitters and crocheters leave scarves, gloves, mittens and hats outside for anyone to take. The items are made by knitters locally and around the world, who send The Knittin’ Coop their pieces to be given out in downtown Salem at 7 South College Avenue. Over 40 items have been picked up so far this winter.

“Knowing that this is a way that I can give back is just a heartwarming, wonderful part of it all,” Ferguson said.

If you’d like to donate items for this project, you can contact Ferguson at (540) 588-2447.

