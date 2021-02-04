Advertisement

Thousands charged on cards stolen from car in Franklin County

Surveillance photos of two people believed to have stolen a purse and charged thousands using...
Surveillance photos of two people believed to have stolen a purse and charged thousands using the victim's debit and credit cards(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people believed to have stolen a purse and spent several thousand dollars using the victim’s debit and credit cards.

Investigators were called January 30, and told a Subaru Forester had been broken into at the Waid Recreation Park about 12:30 p.m. The driver’s side window had been smashed and the purse stolen.

Investigators say the two then went to the Kroger supermarket in Rocky Mount and made the purchases; that’s where the attached surveillance photos were taken.

If you have any information regarding this theft or the identity of the thieves, you’re asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

